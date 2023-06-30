Three Rivers 7/8 Girls All-Star softball team champs

The Three Rivers 7/8 Girls All-Star softball team won the District 15 6-7-8 Year Old Softball Joanne Wilson All Star Pitching Machine Tournament Tuesday with a 19-6 win over Mattawan in the finals. The team finished 5-0 in the All-Star tournament, going 3-0 in pool play, then defeating Schoolcraft 15-13 in the semifinals to make it to the finals.

“I’m so greatly proud of the girls,” coach Al Schmucker said. “I’m a coach, I’m a dad, but I wanted this for the girls. It’s something special they’ll always remember.”

Pictured in the front row from left to right are Kamryn Foghino, Kora Lawson, Emma Maurer and Kynlee Wilds; in the middle row from left to right are Olivia Maurer, Violet Nordahl, Tessa Freese, Claire Lehman, Brinley Pettit and Madelyne Schmucker; in the back row left to right are coach Rocky Maurer, coach Justina Schmucker, coach Ashlee Lawson and coach Al Schmucker.

Photo courtesy of Kendra Kutz