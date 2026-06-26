Three Rivers athletes, coach earn All-District selections

THREE RIVERS — Several Three Rivers athletes and a coach earned All-District selections in softball, baseball and girls’ soccer for the 2026 season.

In softball, seniors London Hoffmaster and Dani Glass, juniors Ashlynn Barnes and Mia Thomas, and freshmen Gia Newburry and Autumn Schroeder were named to the All-District team. Hoffmaster and Glass were later named All-Region selections.

For baseball, juniors Aidan Williams and Tate Rohrer along with senior Mason Awe and sophomore Tyson Rohrer were named to the MHSAA Division 2 All-District team.

In girls’ soccer, seven Wildcats earned All-District honors. Those earning the honors were seniors Jenna Balog, Kathryn Carlisi, and Amaria Currier, junior Natalie McGahan, sophomore Avery Hall, and freshmen Lily Kane and Bailea Krupinski. Head coach Dustin Krueger was also named the All-District Coach of the Year.

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