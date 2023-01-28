Three Rivers HS alum to make national TV debut on ‘Chicago Fire’

Corinne Gahan, a 2012 Three Rivers High School graduate, will be in a co-starring role in an upcoming episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” which will air Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CHICAGO — A Three Rivers High School alum will be making her national television debut next month on a hit NBC show.

Corinne Gahan, who graduated from TRHS in 2012, will be making her debut on Wednesday, Feb. 15 on “Chicago Fire.” She will be in a co-starring role in the episode, the 13th episode of the series’ 11th season.

“I have been overwhelmed by the wave of support from my parents, boyfriend, family, friends and the community,” Gahan said. “Even though I am only in the episode for a brief portion, my time on set was an amazing experience and I am ecstatic to make my debut on an incredible show.”

Although it is only a brief appearance, Gahan’s TV debut is a culmination of many years of hard work and experience to get to this point. While growing up in Three Rivers, Gahan participated in a number of art programs the community provided, including dance classes at It’s Your World Dance Studio, art lessons at the Carnegie Center for the Arts, singing in the Three Rivers High School and Middle School choir programs, and performing in the musicals at TRHS and the Three Rivers Community Players.

“I was always a creative child and found local community programs to be a crucial aspect in my development growing up. The world would be a dull place without storytelling, music and art,” Gahan said. “I hope that more programs continue to enrich young people to work hard and create something out of nothing.”

After graduating from TRHS, Gahan studied at Western Michigan University before transferring to Northern Illinois University for a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Acting and studied for three months in Moscow, Russia at the renowned MXAT acting school. She now primarily resides in Chicago where she is working as an actor and running her own Virtual Assistant company; VARE.

Recently, Gahan said she has also been a stunt performer in a music video for the grammy-nominated rock song “A Perfect World” by Lemoyne Alexander, and co-produced and acted in a sold-out show in Chicago called “Blood-lesque” back in October. In addition, she has also assisted with the NYC Primary Stages Oral History Project, where she met and assisted in interviews with a number of Broadway and off-Broadway stars.

Gahan said she never would’ve gotten to this point in her career without plenty of support from her family.

“I am lucky and grateful to have supportive parents who never limited my creativity and rather embraced it and instilled a hard work ethic,” Gahan said.

Gahan’s episode premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@threeriversnews.com.