THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ wrestling team had a successful week on the mats, taking home two conference victories and winning the Marcellus Invitational on Sunday.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the ‘Cats earned wins over Vicksburg 61-16 and Paw Paw 52-26 on the road in Vicksburg. Earning two victories on the day for the Wildcats were Clinton Kaiser (106 lbs.), Jak Monroe (113), Talan Flowers (120), Ayden Keller (132), Drew McClain (138), Louis Smith (144), Jeremiah Detwiler (157) and Jacob Reynolds (285).

On Sunday, the Wildcats placed first in the Marcellus Invitational, with nine wrestlers getting first place honors in their weight class: Kaiser (106), Larry Joe Hensley (120), Carter Hensley (126), Keller (132), Smith (144), Landon Moreland (150), Detwiler (157), Lloyd Ruesink (190), and Reynolds (285). Jak Monroe at 113 pounds finished second in his wright class.

In the Kalamazoo Central girls’ wrestling tournament, Lilly Ruesink medaled for the Wildcats, finishing second.

White Pigeon fourth in Comstock Invite

COMSTOCK — White Pigeon’s wrestling team finished fourth on Friday at the Comstock Friday Night Invite with 161 points.

Portland High School won the tournament with 210.5 points.

Mazzy Lambert placed first at 106 pounds, defeating Stephen Price of Hesperia in the finals 25-4. Chaz Underwood at 285 pounds won his weight class as well, defeating Noah Walker of Hesperia in the finals 27-8.

Three wrestlers finished second in their weight class, Hunter Pant (113), Caleb Lane (165) and Nate Irwin (190). Seth Miller (215), Evan Rudloff (150) and Drew Johnson (120) finished fourth in their weight class.