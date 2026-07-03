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Three Rivers Promise holds first Pickleball Tournament

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On June 27, the Three Rivers Promise scholarship program held its first Pickleball tournament at the Armstrong Park Sports Complex, a fundraiser for the program. The competition featured a round-robin competition followed by a championship match.
The pair dubbed “The Wickeys” won the tournament, with a duo from Metal Technologies finishing in second place. A team named “Get Pickled” finished in third. Each team member received a medal and gift certificates to Frankie’s and Main Street Café.
Pictured at left is a scene from the competition, while at right is The Wickeys, who finished in first place. Photos via Three Rivers Promise/Facebook

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