Three Rivers Promise holds first Pickleball Tournament

On June 27, the Three Rivers Promise scholarship program held its first Pickleball tournament at the Armstrong Park Sports Complex, a fundraiser for the program. The competition featured a round-robin competition followed by a championship match.

The pair dubbed “The Wickeys” won the tournament, with a duo from Metal Technologies finishing in second place. A team named “Get Pickled” finished in third. Each team member received a medal and gift certificates to Frankie’s and Main Street Café.

Pictured at left is a scene from the competition, while at right is The Wickeys, who finished in first place. Photos via Three Rivers Promise/Facebook

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