Three Rivers still testing above Action Level for lead in water

A file photo of the Three Rivers water tower. The City of Three Rivers announced Friday that they have exceeded the action level for lead in tap water for a second time in the last six months. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — The City of Three Rivers is still testing above the action level for lead exceedance in homes.

In a release Friday, Feb. 9, the city revealed that tests collected between July and December 2023 had locations where lead tests showed over 15 parts per billion (ppb), which is the EPA drinking water action level.

Of the 45 sampling locations tested in areas around the city from July through December 2023, five homes had over 15 parts per billion. The action level exceedance means that more than 10 percent of the homes tested had results over 15 ppb.

This is the second time in the last six months that the city has exceeded the action level for lead. Back in August, the city exceeded levels for the first time, when six out of 47 homes tested over 15 ppb for lead in their tap water. It is a continuance from the initial action level exceedance that was announced by the city in August.

As they did in August, city officials stressed that elevated lead levels have only been found in some, but not all, of the lead service lines, and noted that water wells that provide water to the city have been previously tested for lead, and lead was not detected.

Because the city once again has triggered the action level exceedance, it requires additional actions by the city, including educational outreach to customers, ongoing sampling every six months, assessing the corrosivity of the water, and service line replacement.

“We will continue lead and copper testing every six months to determine if we are still above the lead action level. We are required to have two consecutive rounds of lead copper testing under the action level before we are no longer in an action level exceedance,” Department of Public Services Director Amy Roth said in an email Monday.

In a written Q and A, the city said the first chance the city could be done with the exceedance won’t occur until January 2025 after a testing cycle that will occur from July to December 2024. However, the city noted that the action level for lead will be lowered on Jan. 1, 2025 from 15 ppb to 12 ppb, so it could result in a continued action level exceedance if things stay the same.

Following the first exceedance notice, the city offered free filters and cartridges for eligible residents via the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, however some residents balked at the criteria for being eligible, which included having a child under 18 or a pregnant person living at home, as well as having a member of the household enrolled in Medicaid or WIC, or the household is unable to afford a filter. Even though there are eligibility requirements, city officials are asking people to call the Department of Public Services at (269) 273-1845 if they believe they would not qualify.

City officials are encouraging residents to get their service lines tested for lead by contacting DPS. In their Q and A, city officials said for lead service lines, they test once between January and June, and then again between July and December. For unknown service line materials, the city tests once and works to identify the service line materials, which may include an inspection of the service line where it enters the home. The majority of the lead service lines, city officials said, are located between the water main and the curb shut off.

Roth said there are different short- and long-term solutions the city is doing to help try to remedy the situation. One of the short-term solutions is offering free lead and copper testing to the first 150 homes who have “unknown” service line materials in the city’s records; those who are unsure if they are on this list are asked to call DPS to see if they are eligible. As of Monday, Roth said 21 homes have taken advantage of this free testing.

Some of the longer-term solutions the city is attempting, according to the Q and A, include service line material verification at the shutoff valve near the curb, which an inventory is still ongoing, service line replacements on an “emergency” basis, service line replacements with construction projects, and a review of the drinking water chemicals and possibly making a change to reduce the corrosive nature of the water.

“We currently use a blend of polyphosphate and orthophosphate,” Roth explained. “Polyphosphate sequesters the iron to reduce the appearance of yellow or orange water. Orthophosphate coats the pipes. Adding more orthophosphate coats the pipes better but reduces the amount of polyphosphate in the blend.”

Overall, Roth said the city’s goal is to continue getting information to residents about the situation.

“Our goal is to continue informing our residents about our findings and assisting with any questions they may have,” Roth said.

City officials recommend running water to flush out lead-containing water; using a filter; not using hot water for drinking, preparing food, or cooking, or preparing baby formula; not boiling water; cleaning your faucet aerator; and check to see whether your house has a lead service line.

For those that are seeking filters, they can be found at City Hall at 333 W. Michigan Ave., DPS at 1015 S. Lincoln Ave., and the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency at 1110 Hill St.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@threeriversnews.com.