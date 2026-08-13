Three Rivers woman charged with fraudulent registration in November 2024 election

A sign directs people to vote at a polling location in Park Township during the August 2026 primary election. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced misdemeanor charges Thursday against a Three Rivers woman who allegedly registered and voted in the November 2024 election in Three Rivers while being a non-citizen. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CENTREVILLE — A Three Rivers woman was one of six people charged across the state for a crime relating to the November 2024 election.

On Thursday, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced they charged 26-year-old Alondra Harker with one count of election law – fraudulent registration in St. Joseph County 3B District Court. The charge is a misdemeanor that could carry up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

According to the Attorney General, Harker is a “limited-term alien resident,” though not an American citizen, and was therefore ineligible to vote in any state and federal elections. It is alleged by the Attorney General she registered and voted in-person in the November 2024 general election in Three Rivers.

Harker was arraigned on July 7, and will next appear in court on Sept. 10 for a pretrial conference at 3B District Court in Centreville. Her voter registration has been cancelled.

Harker was one of six people – five of them, including Harker, non-citizens – that had charges announced Thursday by the AG’s office stemming from election-related offenses with the November 2024 election. A total of 22 cases statewide, according to the AG’s office, remain under review. No other St. Joseph County residents have been publicly charged with offenses related to the November 2024 election.

“In my office, we’ve always taken election crimes seriously, and prosecute attacks on our voting systems to the fullest extent of the law,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “We’re upholding election integrity by investigating all claims of non-citizen voters, as rare as they are, and holding bad actors accountable when they refuse to abide by the laws that keep our elections safe and secure. These charges reflect the severity of the allegations, the sanctity of our democracy, and the tremendous consequences of voting illegally— whether that’s done to try and ‘test’ security measures or to make an unlawful vote count.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.