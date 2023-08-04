‘Tiny home’ community conceptpresented to Sturgis City Commission

Craig Bolthouse of Sturgis Housing Commission provides a summary of the small-home community proposal.

Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

Rendering of tiny-home village proposal.

Courtesy of Driven Design/City of Sturgis

By Dennis Volkert

A unique housing concept is under consideration in Sturgis.

Sturgis City Commission on July 26 heard a presentation regarding a proposed clustered single-family housing project at 208 N. Prospect St.

That property is a vacant parcel owned by Sturgis Housing Development Corporation.

Sturgis Housing Commission has been in discussion with city staff regarding the proposal, tentatively called “Cottage Court Project.” The presentation was a first step to gauge the city commission’s interest. Will Prichard, community development director, opened the presentation with a brief summary of the idea, describing it as a “pocket neighborhood.”

Craig Bolthouse of the housing commission provided the board with additional detail and renderings. It is proposed for five standalone home units, with a common parking area.

The units aren’t truly “tiny homes,” as commonly used, simply smaller-scale houses. Each is one bedroom, one bathroom. Four of the five units are designed as 460 square feet, the fifth is 573 square feet.

It would involve stick-built construction, not modular. Home maintenance and yard upkeep would be provided. A notable element, Bolthouse said, is a safety feature: motion-sensitive lighting, calibrated so it doesn’t spill into roads and neighbors’ homes, but will indicate recently activity in the vicinity.

The homes are to be rental-only, with no option to buy. However, a lease agreement could include an incentive for longer-term renters, with a percentage of rent payment placed into an account. At the end of the lease, that money could be used as a down-payment for a home purchase. The funds could not be used for any other purpose, Bolthouse said.

A grant from Department of Housing and Urban Development would be obtained to build the village, through Sturgis Housing Commission.

Bolthouse said that, eventually, similar developments could be considered for other properties owned by the city.

“We could revolutionize housing in Sturgis over the long term,” Bolthouse said.

After receiving a consensus from the city commission, Mayor Jeff Mullins granted permission to the planning board to consider development of the project.