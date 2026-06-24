To Market, To Market, Jiggety Jig

By Wendy Colsen

J-Lo the Tarot Reader and flautist was on hand for palm readings at the Douglas Farmers Market last Tuesday. Those interested in having their personality traits revealed, along with their past and future, J-Lo gives you what you want, all in the palm of your hand.

While there are no fat pigs or plum buns for sale, there are the self-touted “best-ever” hot dogs for purchase, along with fresh produce, herbs, artisan goods and local eats.

A short walk from the market, visitors can enjoy the downtown district and visit local shops, galleries, businesses and restaurants. Also within walking distance, Wade’s Bayou Memorial Park on the Kalamazoo River provides nature enthusiasts with breathtaking views of the sunrise and local wildlife.

The Douglas Farmers Market, located at Beery Field in Douglas, runs every Tuesday from 10AM-2PM, June through September. For more information check them out on Facebook@douglassummerfarmersmarket.