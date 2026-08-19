Toast Raises +$100K for Blue Star Trail

Clark Carmichael, Friends President sharing a moment with Kevin Martin, Honorary Toast Chair during “A Toast to the Blue Star Trail”.

Outdoor cocktail hour

Fundraising session

Enthusiasm for the Blue Star Trail continues strong. More than 100 local supporters of Friends of the Blue Star Trail (Friends) gathered on Monday evening, August 10, at the beautiful A Cut Above Event Center in Saugatuck to celebrate “A Toast to the Blue Star Trail” (TOAST). The annual event raised more than $100,000 to fund future construction of the Trail. TOAST Chair Ellen Donovan expressed she “was overwhelmed by the generosity and enthusiasm of the supporters in attendance.”

During the evening, Clark Carmichael, Friends President, provided a moving tribute to honorary chairperson Kevin Martin – former Friends Board member – who had been co-chair for the annual TOAST event with Ellen Donovan since 2021 before stepping away earlier this year.

The crowd was energized as Clark outlined the recent progress and plans for both the north and south sections of the Trail. Noting the north section in Saugatuck City and Saugatuck Township, with more than $1.9 million in conditionally approved grants, is on track to be built next spring. Clark pointed out that once finished, there will be 4 miles of contiguous trail running from Douglas north to connect to the Beeline Trail.

Clark also indicated additional grants totaling $3.2 million are conditionally approved which will enable construction for the next planned section going south from Douglas, which will add another 3 miles from Wiley Rd to M89. This will provide 7 miles of continuous trail from the southern edge of Saugatuck TWP (M-89) north through Douglas and City of Saugatuck to the Beeline Trail at 64th Street on the northern edge of Saugatuck TWP.

Clark concluded the Trail update by saying that another conditional grant of $352,000 was approved to help fund the construction of a 0.4-mile Trail segment in the South Haven area. This segment of Trail will go north from the Kal-Haven trail, utilize the bridge to cross the Black River and run along the west side of the Blue Star Highway to connect to the Baseline Road trail.

As Clark addressed the attendees he said, “It is through the amazing generosity of our supporters that we are able to continue making such strong progress towards completion of the Trail.” Clark went on to say “In partnership with our local community leaders, we believe we are finally in position to begin construction of the new sections in 2027.”

Money raised by the Friends is used to fund preliminary trail engineering and design as well as to provide a portion of the local match funds required from each Community to receive the state/federal grants that fund the majority of the construction costs.

Daniel DeFranco, Saugatuck Township Manager expressed to the attendees, “the Township is enthusiastically in support of the Blue Star Trail, and the Trail would not be possible without the vision, leadership, and financial support provided by the Friends.” Daniel remains very optimistic that construction will begin in 2027.

The next fundraiser for the Friends will be the annual Lakeshore Harvest Ride scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2026. To register, please go to LHRide.com.