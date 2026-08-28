Toliver resigns from Berrien Springs Board

of Education after nearly 19 years of service

By Kathleen Pullano

Editor

Paul Toliver

Paul Toliver, a member of the Berrien Springs Board of Education for nearly 19 years, submitted his resignation to the board, effective August 24th, at their regular meeting last Thursday.

His term is up on December 31, 2026, and the board has 30 days to replace him from August 24th.

“I gave the board notice that I was not planning to run again last year,” he said. “I decided not to complete my term because I have other business and personal opportunities that I need to address in an immediate fashion.”

Toliver started as a trustee, was vice president, and then president. He stepped down from the presidency in July of 2025 to become a trustee once again.

“I served with some great people on the board along with three dedicated superintendents–Jim Bermingham, Dave Eichberg and Dr. Thomas Bruce, and an outstanding staff,” Toliver said. “The board, when I came on, I viewed them as mentors–Peg Bormann, Dan Stacey, Pat DeLong, John Larson, Ron Marschke, and Dr. Jerry Furst. I had the luxury of learning from these people who had a great deal of knowledge not only in schools but also in the community.”

“The great thing about those people is that even when everyone always didn’t agree, our kids’ success was always our primary goal,” he emphasized.

Accomplishments he is proud of include the increased safety for the students in the district.

“We have worked very hard to make our district as safe as possible, and that is the most important thing, ensuring kids can go to school and learn in a safe environment,” Toliver said. “I also always like the fact that we have facilities that our second to none in the county. The support of the community for the Arts and Athletic Center has been incredible.”

“The vision that our previous superintendent, Jim Bermingham, had for our off-site schools, along with their continuation by Superintendents Dave Eichberg and Dr. Thomas Bruce, has put us in a very unique and positive position to help kids all over the state. I truly believe Berrien Springs is a leader in education.”

There have been trying times as well.

“We have had financial struggles in the past and the Covid-19 pandemic–just to name a few,” Toliver said. “Covid 19 was hard on our students and staff along with parents and the community.”

“As for the board, I continue to believe open communication is vital between board members–I have always encouraged debate, but when a decision is made by the board all members should come together and support the decision to move the board and the district forward. My unwavering belief is this board needs to continue the lessons learned through our seminars with the Quantum Governance Group which we have been through for the last three or four years. The lessons learned in those conferences helped save the trust and dignity of the board.”

“The number one lesson was how we are able to interact positively for the kids of Berrien Springs. We learned that fractures between board members almost destroyed our credibility not only with each other but with our staff, students, and community. We learned to continue progress through communication, and respectful dialogue and to be successful, the board needs to continue with the lessons learned from Quantum Governance.”

“Being on the board is a true calling because you realize quickly that you are there to serve all the kids not just a section of the student population,” Toliver noted. “You are not there just to serve the athletes or the band students or academic high achievers. All kids deserve to have every opportunity to succeed and that is what I think we focus so well on in Berrien Springs. Representing all kids is more important than anything.”

Toliver plans to continue teaching at the Lake Michigan College Police Academy. He enjoys golfing and hunting, and being with his grandchildren in his spare time. He would like to do some coaching and teaching of younger kids in sports, and work in some capacity on professional development, and career choices with students.

He retired as the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Chief on April 1, 2026, and retired in February of 2015 as Captain of Enforcement for the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

Paul and his wife, Carolyn, have two grown children, Greg and Holly, and two grandchildren, Stevie and Bo.