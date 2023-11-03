Towing disabled plane a challenge

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The Osceola County sheriff’s department reported in late October, the county road commission, along with several other agencies, towed a small aircraft from Highland Township to the Evart Airport. The department anticipated the operation would be concluded by a three-hour period.

The route the towers took with the plane was as followed:

It started at 80th Avenue South of 21 Mile Road. Then it went 80th Avenue south to 7 Mile road, about 13.8 ,miles.

Then it went about 1.6 miles west on 7 Mile Road to 100th Avenue. Then it went 1.6 miles from 100th Ave south to Evart Airport.

Sheriff Cool pointed out the plane on Oct. 8 was forced to make an emergency landing in Highland Township due to mechanical difficulties.

No injuries were reported

The sheriff’s department issued this report:

“The escort has been completed and normal traffic can resume. We would like to thank Osceola County Emergency Management, Osceola County Road Commission, Evart Police Dept, Evart Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Evart Dept Public Works, Osceola County C.E.R.T., Michigan State Police, and Meceola Central Dispatch.