Township Hall rings with rebuild sounds

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township will host an open house to celebrate, welcome and thank the community for making possible its redone hall.

Stop in. The enlarged main entrance, now facing Clearbrook Drive south, not Blue Star Highway east, invites through lobby to check in, seats or perhaps passage straight through halls to officials’ offices, or at right public meeting hall with much-improved audio-visual renderings.

Though the rebuild didn’t enlarge past structure footprint, the plan reimagined existing spaces to present staff and fellow citizens, “a professional and pleasant workspace,” said renovation committee member Jackie Ground, “in comfort and privacy, with enhanced productivity.”

Work also addressed longtime issues like asbestos removal, replacing outdated electrical and mechanical systems, plus new roof.

As renovation needs grew more evident, said township manager Daniel DeFranco, the board decided time to act.

Members in 2021 prioritized building improvements a budget priority and set up a steering committee to work with Abonmarche contract architects to assist re-envisioning.

Carbon Six Construction of Grand Rapids did most physical construction between March ending in September. The hall boasts new Haworth, Inc. furniture via state agreement to have the firm furnish it at competitive price for municipalities.

Three-fourths of project’s cost came through federal grants, capital-improvement savings and community donations, DeFranco said.

For more information, contact info@saugatucktownship.org