Township wins trail grant, looks ahead

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Christmas came early for Saugatuck Township Blue Star Trail planners in the form of a $300,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund grant to advance nonmotorized path work there.

It was one of 53 recreational developments and land-acquisition projects awarded for $27,339,100 total set for release in 2024, the DNR announced Dec. 13.

Bidding is competitive. The board this year considered 123 applications seeking more than $59.1 million for local projects. Funds come from leasing public land mineral rights to private firms.

The second time proved charmed for the township, which last year saw Saugatuck city win $300,000 to continue the trail’s northern section within its boundaries, but not its request for same.

“We worked hard to refine and enhance our grant application,” township manager Daniel Defranco said. “Increasing our score was a priority, but we also believed it was critical to convey the importance of this project to the Trust Fund board in-person.”

Towards that end, he and parks commissioner Ken Butler made the township’s case in person to the board in Lansing. “I spoke of my own experience of being hit by a car while cycling,” said Defranco, “and how the current lack of dedicated trail on Blue Star Highway puts cyclists and pedestrians at risk.

“While we don’t know for sure, we believe our personal comments helped secure this year’s grant,” he said.

The township board, apprised at last week’s monthly meeting of the news, hired Prein & Newhof for $49,000 to do Phase 1 engineering on the trail’s planned next leg: extending from Wiley Road in Douglas south along Blue Star Highway to M-89/124th Avenue, leading west to Lake Michigan and east to Fennville. Douglas will also be a fiduciary participant in that effort.

That work will include traversing the I-196 Exit 36 bridge.

Step by Step

For 13 years the 501c3 nonprofit Friends of the Blue Star Trail have raised funds to build a nonmotorized recreation path linking current trails leading into South Haven 20 miles north to Laketown Township’s 16-year-built Beeline Trail, which in turn connects further north through Holland to Grand Haven.

Douglas and Saugatuck Township have completed segments of the Blue Star Trail’s northern 4-mile section, but former Saugatuck city leaders balked, citing safety concerns crossing the Blue Star Bridge north from Douglas and Lake Street. The status of the palette sign and post-construction maintenance costs were concerns as well.

With departures of 14-year city manager Kirk Harrier — who at one point warned without city hall approvals the Friends’ path through the tri-communities may be “a trail to nowhere” — and all seven council members from four years ago, that changed.

Saugatuck city joined Douglas and the township four years ago in a joint committee seeking to link the trail’s 4-mile northern stretch through this region.

The city, now as lead agent, sought a $1.725-million federal Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant toward the estimated $2.2-million total project costs, and with Saugatuck $300,000 more each in Trust Fund grants.

Last year’s holidays were enlivened by notification the trail effort stood to be awarded $1.344 million in TAP funds, plus the city had been successful in its $300,000 trust fund grant application.

Now it’s the township’s turn. Defranco said. Still to be completed stretches within its boundaries run from:

Holland Street south on Cemetery Road, then east on 134th Avenue; and

Along Blue Star from Old Allegan Road south to Maple Street.

Stay tuned.