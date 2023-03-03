TR bowling teams on to state finals, girls win regional title; 3 in individual finals

BATTLE CREEK — Both of Three Rivers’ bowling teams, as well as three individual bowlers, will be rolling into the state finals this weekend in Jackson.

Competing on Saturday, Feb. 25 at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek, the Wildcats’ girls’ team placed first out of 15 teams with 2,603 points, winning the Division III regional title for the first time in program history. Also advancing out of their division was Olivet High School and Napoleon High School.

The Wildcats’ boys’ team placed second in their tournament with 3,197 points, one point behind regional champ Napoleon, but also advanced to the state finals along with Lansing Catholic High School.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, three Wildcat bowlers advanced to the individual state finals at the Division III individual regionals at M-66 Bowl. Sophomore Taylor Mohney was the lone girl moving on to the finals, finishing second place with a combined score of 1,050, three points behind regional champ Sydney Gallagher of Napoleon. In the boys’ division, junior Devin Svoboda (1,264, 3rd) and sophomore Sulley Zietlow (1,219, 4th) each qualified for the state finals.

Team finals take place Friday, March 3 at Jax 60 in Jackson, while individual finals begin Saturday, March 4 at Jax 60. Both finals begin at 8:25 a.m.