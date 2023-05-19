TR boys’ golf 7th in final jamboree

STURGIS — The Three Rivers boys’ golf team traveled to Klinger Lake Country Club Tuesday afternoon for the final Wolverine Conference Jamboree hosted by Sturgis. Three Rivers finished in 7th place with a team score of 190, while Vicksburg and Plainwell tied for first with team scores of 164.

Leading Three Rivers was Nick Melville who posted a 42. Max Hoxie fired a 48, followed closely by Kaden Ratering who shot 49. Lloyd Ruesink carded a 51 to round out the scoring for the Cats. Caleb Quake and Ryan Lubieniecki each posted 52 for the Cats.

The Cats will be back in action on Monday, May 22 when they take on Sturgis in a match play competition for the County Cup at Pineview Golf Club.