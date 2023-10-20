TR boys’ tennis finishes season at regional

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ tennis team concluded their season with a third-place finish at the MHSAA Division 4 regional tournament held in Three Rivers Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The Wildcats finished with five team points, tied with Hillsdale, and finishing behind regional champs Berrien Springs and runner-up Paw Paw.

Earning points for Three Rivers were Cameron McColley, who earned two points with a regional runner-up finish at No. 3 singles, Jack Miller with a quarterfinal win at No. 1 singles, the No. 1 doubles pair of Justin McDonald/Theo Herrmann with a quarterfinal win, and the No. 3 doubles pair of Alex Karabetsos and Nick Karabetsos with a quarterfinal win.