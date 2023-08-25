TR boys’ tennis starts season with wins, 4th place tourney finish

THREE RIVERS — Coming off a state finals appearance last year, the Three Rivers boys’ tennis team continued their winning start Tuesday, defeating Buchanan 6-2.

The ‘Cats won all four singles matches, and won in two doubles matches.

At No. 1 singles, Jack Miller defeated Jaden Robinson of Buchanan 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Jay Nowak defeated Buchanan’s Carson Shelton 6-2, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Cameron McColley won over Buchanan’s Mason Griffis 6-2, 6-2, and in No. 4 singles, Brayden Williams won by default.

Three Rivers’ No. 1 doubles pair of Justin McDonald/Theo Herrmann defeated Buchanan’s top pairing of Marley Hinds/Dean Wagner 6-4, 6-2, and the Wildcats’ No. 2 pairing of Alex Nowak/Parker Bingaman took down the Bucks’ Bodie Bryans/Jaret Seddon 6-3, 6-1. The No. 3 doubles pair of Nick and Alex Karabetsos lost in three sets to Buchanan’s Benjamin Bosse/Devon Simpson 6-4, 2-6, 8-10, and the No. 4 doubles pairing of Ebin Perkins/Derek Patch dropped their match to Austin Gregory/Akirriah Robinson 6-7, 6-2, 8-10.

On Monday, the team finished fourth place at a tournament in Niles with 29 points. Williams placed first in No. 4 singles with a 3-0 record, the No. 1 doubles pair of McDonald/Herrmann finished second, Miller finished second at No. 1 singles, and Bingaman/Nowak finished third in No. 2 doubles.

On Saturday, Three Rivers opened the season with three wins at their home quad. The ‘Cats defeated South Haven 8-0, Kalamazoo Central 6-2 and Hastings 7-1. Six flights – Miller, Nowak, McColley, McDonald/Herrmann, Bingaman/Nowak, and Karabetsos/Karabetsos – went undefeated on the day.