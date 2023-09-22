TR boys’ tennis ties Plainwell, loses to Paw Paw

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ tennis team tied with Plainwell 4-4 on Wednesday, Sept. 13 on the road, and lost to Paw Paw 6-2 on Monday at home.

Against Plainwell, the Wildcats got wins at all four singles flights. At No. 1 singles, Jack Miller defeated Plainwell’s Calvin Strader 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Jay Nowak defeated Plainwell’s Kevin Vicenzi 6-3, 6-3. At No. 3 singles, Cameron McColley defeated Plainwell’s Tucker Fleeman 6-1, 6-2. At No. 4 singles, Brayden Williams defeated Logan Molitor in a shutout, 6-0, 6-0.

Against Paw Paw, Three Rivers’ lone wins came at No. 3 singles, where McColley defeated Paw Paw’s Tanner Rabbitt 3-6, 6-1, 6-1, and at No. 2 doubles, where Alex Nowak/Parker Bingaman defeated Paw Paw’s Prestyn Miner/Anderson Farnquist 6-4, 7-5.