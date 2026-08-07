TR commissioners approve regular maintenance funds for sports complex

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Following some discussion about the role the city plays in helping fund maintenance for the Armstrong Park Sports Complex, the Three Rivers City Commission approved a regular disbursement of $16,457.02 to the River Country Sports Commission (RCSC) for maintenance expenditures.

The money approved would cover $9,253.42 for a portion of the RCSC’s maintenance expenditures at the sports complex, while the other $7,203.60 would cover a crack-filling project at the complex.

Funding for the maintenance comes from donor-restricted funds the city holds in reserve on behalf of RCSC, a fund created around the time of the sports complex’s creation. The funds are not General Fund revenues for the city, and are strictly to be used for maintenance and improvements to the sports complex.

Requests are usually sent annually to the city by the RCSC board to disperse the funding, however the RCSC did not request funding back in 2025. The RCSC’s board had requested both pieces of the funding at their July 12 and July 19 meetings, according to meeting minutes attached to the funding request in the public board packet.

Currently, according to the resolution authorizing the release of the money, the maintenance fund has approximately $84,000 in it prior to the approval of the funding, which brought some concern during public comment, as well as bringing up claims the park would be “self-sufficient.” In the July 19 meeting minutes, the RCSC noted profits from parking and the concession stand were $10,000 less than expected in previous years due to bad weather for a major lacrosse tournament, and also noted the park was “self-sustaining” last year due to not seeking a funding request.

Mayor Angel Johnston asked to be filled in on why the city is “still having to make these decisions.” First District Commissioner Pat Dane, who has been involved with RCSC for a number of years and was on its board, said during discussion that “everything that was built was built with donations from individuals and companies.”

“Some of them did say that they wanted the money handled for the maintenance and they would give it every year to the city and the city would distribute it,” Dane said. “All of it that’s going on, the kids that are working there that are getting paid, it’s all paid all privately through the funds from the concession stand and the donations.”

Another concern that was addressed by commissioners in discussion was the requirement that a portion of the park’s water costs would be covered by the city. Dane said the city only gives the park part of the money for water because it is a city park, “and they pay to water the rest of the city parks or mow all the rest of the city parks.” As far as mowing, Dane said that is all done by volunteer folks.

“The only thing the city’s actually giving any money to the sports complex for is just their donation for water, and that’s only half of it. We pay all the rest,” Dane said. “When you’re irrigating that amount of fields, as much as they have to be irrigated, they’re all in the sun.”

Johnston then asked if the city waters any other parks. Department of Public Services Director Amy Roth said the city occasionally waters the petting zoo grazing area at Scidmore Park, as well as at Bowman Park with sprinklers that take care of flowers.

The vote was then taken, with the vote being unanimous.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.