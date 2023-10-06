TR competes in Otsego Invite, sweeps Vicksburg in dual

Three Rivers runner Anezka Pradna competes in the Otsego Bulldog Invite on Saturday, Sept. 30. Photo Provided

OTSEGO — Three Rivers’ cross country teams competed in the Otsego Bulldog Invite on Saturday, Sept. 30, with the girls’ team taking 10th place and the boys’ team taking 11th.

On the girls’ side, Three Rivers was led by Jenny Hernandez, who earned a medal with a 24th-place finish and a time of 19:57. She was followed in the varsity race by Anezka Pradna (20:56), Emily Ventrone (22:10), Lillie Kerr (22:33), Gabby Kilbourn (22:34), Brynn Copenhaver (23:38), Savannah Headley (24:38) and Rylea Summey (24:59).

On the boys’ side, the Wildcats were led by Sulley Zietlow, who finished 12th overall with a time of 16:32. He was followed in the varsity race by Jacob Howes (17:42), Jonah Zietlow (18:00), Charlie Brauer (18:26), Isaac Perez (18:52), Robert Yoder (19:06) and Dontrel Taylor (19:19).

On Tuesday, the Wildcats swept the boys’ and girls’ dual meet against Vicksburg, with the boys winning 27-28 and the girls winning 24-31.

On the boys’ side, Zietlow led the way with a time of 17:31. He was followed by Jonah Zietlow (18:56), Jacob Howes (18:59), Brauer (19:12), Reece Howes (19:32), Trey Hall (20:01) and Taylor (20:41).

In the girls’ meet, Hernandez led the Wildcats with a time of 21:35. She was followed on the team by Pradna (22:38), Kerr (23:26), Kilbourn (23:39), Ventrone (24:32), Headley (26:43) and Ladina Naegeli (26:59).

“We had a great time tonight celebrating our 13 senior athletes while winning on both the boys’ and girls’ side,” Three Rivers Head Coach Jason Muckel said about the meet against Vicksburg. “We appreciate everything these seniors have done for our program and the leadership they have modeled this year.”

Constantine competes in SAC Jamboree

GRAND JUNCTION, Mich. — Constantine’s cross country teams traveled to Warner Camp in Grand Junction for the second SAC Jamboree of the season, with the boys’ team finishing eighth and the girls’ team finishing four runners.

For the boys’ team, Austin Walden led the way for the Falcons with a 34th place finish and a time of 19:26. Following him were Logan Patmalnieks (36th, 19:33), Landon Hayes (39th, 19:40), Brennan Piper (55th, 20:20), Donovan Miller (64th, 20:49) and Cole Bates (66th, 20:55).

For the girls’ team, the Falcons were led by Emma Schnepp, who finished 57th with a time of 24:44. Following her were Ava Muncie (75th, 26:00), Kaitlyn Ross (76th, 26:10) and Aimee Hochstetler (107th, 29:45).