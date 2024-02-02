TR firefighters rescue dog from icy water

LOCKPORT TWP. — Three Rivers firefighters were able to rescue a dog that fell through the ice over the weekend.

On Sunday, Jan. 28 at 9:23 a.m., the Three Rivers Fire Department was dispatched to the area of South River Road and Noah Lake Road in Lockport Township for a report of a dog that fell through the ice and was struggling to stay afloat. Two firefighters were able to start rescue operations and successfully rescued the dog and got it back to shore. The dog was returned home safely.

St. Joseph County Central Dispatch and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department assisted TR firefighters on scene.

Photo credit: Three Rivers Fire Department/Facebook.

