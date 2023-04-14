TR girls’ tennis ties with Harper Creek

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ tennis team played to a 4-4 tie against Harper Creek in non-league action Tuesday.

Three Rivers got wins in all four singles matches, while Harper Creek won all four doubles matches.

At No. 1 singles, Abigail Lemacks of Three Rivers defeated Harper Creek’s Rachel Osterhart 6-4, 7-5. At No. 2 singles, Emily Workman of Three Rivers defeated Harper Creek’s Rory Randels 6-4, 4-6, 10-5. At No. 3 singles, Arabella Mangold of Three Rivers defeated Amelia Lutzke of Harper Creek 6-0, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, Laynie Zabonick of Three Rivers defeated Haylie Szarejko of Harper Creek 6-2, 6-0.

In No. 1 doubles, the Wildcat pairing of Zabonick and Maggie Gose dropped a 6-2, 6-1 decision to Harper Creek’s pairing of Grace Babcock and Cassidy Pratley. At No. 2 doubles, Three Rivers’ duo of Allie Lundquist and Logann Chrisman were defeated by Harper Creek’s duo of Addison Woodruff and Elena Sandel 6-0, 6-0. The No. 3 doubles pairing of Lexie Page and Rennie McKenzie for the ‘Cats were defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Harper Creak’s pairing of Callahan Gothberg and Paije Dickernson. At No. 4 doubles, the Wildcats’ pairing of Caydence Kinney and Alyssa Jimenez were defeated by Harper Creek’s duo of Ella VanWagner and Emily Purucker.