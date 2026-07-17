TR Housing Development Corp. under scrutiny as commissioners table bylaw change

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

Three Rivers Mayor Angel Johnston (right) and First District Commissioner Pat Dane (left) discuss potentially changing the bylaws of the Three Rivers Housing Development Corporation during the July 7 Three Rivers City Commission meeting.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — A local board in the City of Three Rivers is being scrutinized by local leadership, leading to local commissioners tabling a bylaw change that would have potentially fixed one of the allegations being levied against it.

At last week’s Three Rivers City Commission meeting, Mayor Angel Johnston claimed the Three Rivers Housing Development Corporation (HDC)’s past property transfers were under “active investigation” by Michigan State Police, accusing them chiefly of violating its bylaws by not having enough city residents on the board. Johnston also accused them of not having any Licensing and Regulatory Affairs filings until May 2020, that filings for 2021-25 were not done until January, and also of a potential “breach of fiduciary duty.”

However, when asked by the Commercial-News Monday to confirm whether or not the HDC is currently being investigated, MSP Public Information Officer Lt. DuWayne Robinson said the department is “currently not investigating any aspect of the Three Rivers governmental body at this time,” but acknowledged they are aware of “some concerns the leadership may have that could be unlawful.”

“We stand ready to assist if and when a formal complaint is reported,” Robinson said.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Johnston reiterated that an officer from MSP told her it was “an active investigation,” adding she submitted materials to MSP Wednesday regarding the HDC, and has been speaking with officers about the situation.

“If they’re saying they’re not investigating it, I don’t know what language they use, but that’s how they described it to me,” Johnston said. She added she has not been asked to file a formal complaint.

The MSP officer currently assigned to the case, Det. Sgt. Benjamin Mahaffie of the Paw Paw Post, said in an email Thursday morning that a complaint had indeed been made, and “at the conclusion of the investigation, the report will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.”

The reported investigation was one of the reasons Johnston requested during last week’s meeting that commissioners table the bylaw change until a future time, saying she believes the allegations are a “breach of public trust.”

“If you vote yes tonight to change these bylaws, you are on notice you are no longer acting in good faith,” Johnston told her fellow commissioners. “You are actively voting to ratify a known violation involving public property, which waives your qualified immunity, and exposes you potentially to personal civil liability.”

The discussion came as commissioners were to consider a bylaw change for the HDC board. In July 2021, according to board packets and minutes from the time, the city temporarily amended the board’s bylaws for 90 days to remove the requirement that the majority of board members be residents of the city. The bylaw change proposed by Reed would have made the temporary amendment a permanent one.

After a heated discussion, mostly between Johnston and Reed, commissioners voted 4-2 to table the possible bylaw change until the commission’s next meeting on July 21. Johnston called the move a “decent solution” to the issue for the time being.

The HDC is a nonprofit corporation with a board under the City of Three Rivers – but not under the city charter – that began in 2017. According to its bylaws, its purpose, among others, is to purchase residential, commercial, industrial and vacant real estate for development and rehabilitation, and sell it “for the betterment of the City of Three Rivers,” while also assisting local property owners, agencies and developers in the refurbishing of real estate. It does so through city budget allocations, as well as taxpayer dollars.

Currently its board members consist of just two people out of the seven deemed as city residents according to a board member listing in the July 7 meeting packet, those being Maurice Kelly and Leon Eggleston. The non-amended bylaws also state that “no action shall be taken by the Directors in the absence of a majority members present who are residents of the City.”

Johnston said she took her concerns about the HDC to the Attorney General’s office first, who told her to go to the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office. That office, she said, told her to contact Central Dispatch to have the issue “formally assigned” to the Sheriff’s Office or MSP. After conversations with Three Rivers Police Chief Scott Boling, Johnston confirmed in an interview Wednesday, she asked Boling to “release” the case to MSP.

She said the board needs a “whole look-over” and claimed they have “no authority to do anything at this point.”

“This has been going on for years. This potential change that they wanted was adopted for 30 days. I don’t know why it didn’t come back, I have no idea, but nobody brought it back, and they have knowingly operated as though it has,” Johnston said. “If this had never come up, it might be a different story.”

During discussion, Reed pushed back on an assertion by Johnston that there is “criminal liability” because of the current composition of the board, noting that the prosecutor or Attorney General would decide whether it is criminal, and said Johnston’s suggestion to table the bylaw change would only keep the city in a “precarious position.”

“I believe it would expose us to greater liability by not making these changes,” Reed said. “Look at who’s on that housing board yourself to determine whether this is out of just pure good cause or fiduciary duty, or if there’s something else there that is precipitating her contacting the state police.”

Reed also added the City Attorney’s office has not been contacted from anybody “to say this is criminal.” He then noted the City Commission made a motion on June 2 to transfer a property to the HDC, which Johnston reportedly did not sign the deed on that later, thereby “filibustering” the transfer. The transfer did ultimately go through.

Reed then mentioned the discussion back in 2021 about the then-temporary bylaw change, noting many of the same concerns about resident participation were present at that time. He said adopting the bylaw change as a permanent one would “fix a problem the board has by practical common-sense amendment that this board at one point had already agreed to.”

Johnston then read off an email conversation she had with Reed about the issue back in late June, which then brought up mentions of phone conversations the two subsequently had. Johnston said she would vote against the bylaws in any vote if any commissioners were to “put their necks on the line” to make that vote.

When asked by Third District Commissioner Tony Stanfill if there were any “drawbacks” to tabling the bylaws, Reed said there’s “not going to be an investigation that’s going to be resolved in that period of time,” to which Johnston said, “Great. What’s the hurry?” That hurry, Reed said, has to do with city property that is now “in limbo” because the board’s ability to continue their work would be “thwarted” by tabling the bylaws.

One other solution to the situation mentioned only a couple of times during the meeting was appointing city residents to the board.

At-Large Commissioner Torrey Brown asked if there were any “legal ramifications” if they were to move forward with the bylaw change. Reed said there are “no legal ramifications that would impact the city,” and the change would “fix the problem that is there and allow that board to function.”

“It may negatively impact what the mayor wants to see with an investigation, but it doesn’t negatively impact anything with the city,” Reed said.

Johnston acknowledged that nothing that happens during the meeting would change the last five years, and accused Reed of “minimizing” the board acting outside of its bylaws.

“They’ve been going against their bylaws for at least five years. You want us to make a resolution to allow them to just have the bylaws they wished they had in the first place,” Johnston said.

First District Commissioner Pat Dane then said the issue goes back to that the HDC “thought it was going to be approved by the commission,” and that “somebody missed the boat.”

“I know for a fact a lot of these boards were not having enough people wanting to be part of the board. I think in good faith, that board was operating with the idea that we don’t have enough, but because this is what we have decided, we’re taking it back to say we can get people, and we want to operate,” Dane said. “This whole thing about feeling like we’re being criminals, I’m sorry, I’m over this. This is time to just go on with what we should be doing. If they want to investigate, they can investigate.”

Stanfill later asked if a “temporary” solution could be found for the bylaw issue where they could continue business while the city commission continues discussions, but Reed said that would be the same scenario as the 2021 vote.

There were also a couple of public comments on the situation, including one from local real estate agent Sherrie Nowicki, who said the commission “better make sure you have that fiduciary duty, you better make sure you have that right, because those are taxpayer dollars.”

Brown then put his two cents in, saying that if they change the bylaws to allow it to be the way it is, it “puts us in compliance,” and that the fiduciary duty is “protected.” The most important thing, he said, is to make sure the bylaws are being followed, as it’s what “protects our butts the most.”

“There’s absolutely nothing we can do from 2021 until now. Absolutely nothing. Waiting is not going to change what happened from 2021 until now. If something does come from what happened, that’s not going to change whether we adopt this or not. There would be no bearings on what, if there are, any penalties would come down from that,” Brown said. “Now that it’s on the table, it’s our responsibility to correct the situation we are in. The way we can protect ourselves is getting this board in compliance. The simplest way to get this board in compliance is to adopt what we’ve already adopted in the past.”

After some more discussion, Brown later made the motion to table the issue until the next meeting. Allen, Stanfill, Brown and Steven Haigh voted in favor, while Dane and Johnston voted against doing so.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.