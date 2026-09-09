[UPDATED] TR police seeking help locating missing/endangered man

Photo courtesy Three Rivers Police Department

UPDATE 8:25 P.M. Sept. 9: The Three Rivers Police Department announced that they were able to quickly locate the individual and verify his wellbeing. The original story is below.

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say is missing and possibly endangered.

Police say 43-year-old Tyrone Wendell Valentine was last seen Saturday evening in the 700 block of South Health Parkway in Three Rivers. Police and Valentine’s family say they are concerned for his wellbeing and may not have access to necessary medication, which they say could place him at risk.

Valentine is described as a Black man, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing 225 pounds. Anyone who has seen Valentine, knows his whereabouts, or has information that may assist in locating him are asked to contact Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195, the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or Det. Sgt. Dibble at 269-278-1235 ext. 216.