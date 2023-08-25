TR school board nixes flag/display policy; admin guidelines to be used

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

Members of the Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education voted not to adopt a formal policy regarding classroom and common area flags and displays during their meeting Monday.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — After months of debate, comment, suggestions and flip-flopping, there will not be a policy governing flags and displays at Three Rivers Community Schools going forward.

By a 5-1 vote at Monday’s meeting, the TRCS Board of Education voted to not recommend adoption of a policy that would’ve governed flags and displays in common areas and classrooms, instead opting for a set of administrative guidelines for such things.

Board President Erin Nowak was the lone dissenter in the vote. Treasurer Julia Awe was not in attendance.

The vote is the culmination of nearly two years of off and on debate over the subject since the district issued a controversial directive in November 2021 to have teachers take down Pride flags in classrooms due to a parent complaint. The directive was ultimately reversed at the Dec. 6, 2021 board meeting, with a measure to begin creation of a policy governing flags and displays as part of that vote.

Under the new administrative guidelines that will be put in place following the vote, there would be a number of expectations surrounding displays. Those expectations are that displays: