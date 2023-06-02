TR soccer advances to district final

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School’s girls’ soccer team will be playing in the Division 3 District 33 finals after defeating Dowagiac 5-1 Tuesday.

Paige McDonald had a hat trick for the ‘Cats, while Tori Thorbjornsen added the other two goals. Summer Morrill and Kathryn Carlisi each had an assist. Goalie Amaria Currier had seven saves.

Three Rivers will play Berrien Springs in the district finals Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. in Three Rivers.