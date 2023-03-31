TR track and field defeats Paw Paw to open conference season

PAW PAW — Three Rivers High School’s track and field team competed in their first Wolverine Conference meet of the year in Paw Paw Tuesday, with the Wildcat boys defeating the Red Wolves 83-59, while the girls’ team dropped their matchup with Paw Paw 69-55.

“Our teams came out and had a great showing. They were able to compete at a high level and they continue to show improvement daily,” Head Coach James Phillips said. “This meet gives the coaching staff a good idea of what our athletes are capable of this season and it was great to see them come out and compete at such a high level in an early Wolverine Conference Meet.”

Boys’ meet

The Wildcats took first and second place in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter and 800-meter events. Jeremiah Marzett (11.81 seconds) and Lamonta Stone (11.89) took the top two spots in the 100, Lamonta Stone (24.73) and Andrew Brown (24.83) finished in the top two in the 200, Kyler Copenhaver (55.82) and Drew Kobryn (56.62) finished one-two in the 400, and Johnathan Pant (2:19.17) and Marc Castlunger (2:20.22) grabbed the top two spots in the 800. Sully Zietlow finished second in the 1600 with a time of 5:13.58, and finished third in the 3200 with a time of 11:36.60.

In the relays, TR’s team of Heston Saunders, Nolan Haines, Marzett and Stone won the 4×100 relay with a time of 47.38 seconds. The 4×200 was also won by the Wildcats’ team of Brown, Marzett, Haines and Stone with a time of 1:37.90. In the 4×400, TR’s team of Troyer Serna, Blake Stewart, Elliott Weed and Tre Rohrer finished second with a time 4:06.85, while the Wildcat team of Colton Westcomb, Dontrel Taylor, Carter Rice and Rudy Solis finished third with a time of 4:22.86. In the 4×800, the team of Zietlow, Castlunger, Maddox Hagen, and Pant finished second with a time of 9:15.18.

In the hurdles, Jordan Pisco took second in the 110-meter race with a time of 18.25 seconds, while Carter Rice finished in third with a time of 18.35. Rice finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.20.

Three Rivers had some winners in the field events, with freshman Zander Barth winning the shot put with a distance of 36 feet, 2.5 inches. Barth would finish second in discus with a distance of 90 feet, 3 inches. Copenhaver won the high jump event with a jump of 5 feet, 11 inches. Rohrer won pole vault with a jump of 9 feet, 6 inches. Jordan Pisco won long jump with a jump of 19 feet.

Girls’ meet

The Wildcat girls’ track and field team found success in many events at the Paw Paw meet. Three Rivers swept the podium in the 100 and 200 meter events, with Savannah Headley (13.76 seconds), Calista Lockwood (14.04) and Amaria Currier (14.47) taking the top three in the 100, and Annabelle Gill (30.88), Rylea Summer (31.46) and Natalie Cezar (32.18) reaching the podium in the 200. Lockwood would win the 400-meter event with a time of 1:09.22, while in the 800, Jazmyne Carson-Moore (2:56.04) finished second and Gabrielle Kilbourn (2:58.54) finished third. Paige Conatser finished third in the 3200 race with a time of 16:21.67.

In the hurdles, Gill took first in the 100-meter race with a time of 16.86, and also took home first in the 300-meter race with a time of 56.17.

Three Rivers took home first in the 4×100 relay, with the team of Currier, Headley, Cezar and Summey winning with a time of 57.25 seconds. The team of Currier, Headley, Lockwood and Gill would also win the 4×200 relay with a time of 1:56.72. TR’s team of Carson-Moore, Kilbourn, Tyra Pope, and Summey finished second in the 4×400 relay with a time of 5:03.90, while the team of Cecelia Kangas, Kilbourn, Megan Hammon, and Carson-Moore took second in the 4×800 relay with a time of 12:50.87.

Lydia Hilton took second place for the Wildcats in the shot put with a throw of 29 feet, 2.5 inches. Lockwood and Pope finished second and third in the long jump with jumps of 13 feet, 5 inches and 13 feet respectively.

Three Rivers competes next in a home meet against Otsego on April 11.