TR wrestling gets two conference wins, clean up in two tournaments

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers wrestling team pinned down more of its competition in the last week, notching two conference wins and going undefeated in two weekend tournaments.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, the ‘Cats defeated Paw Paw 63-9 and Vicksburg 65-11 in a dual held in Paw Paw. Going 2-0 on the day for the ‘Cats were Kale Parr, Jak Monroe, Ethan Moreland, Carter Hensley, Ayden Keller, Evan Harper, Landon Moreland, Braylon Faile, and Jaxon Smith. Keller notched his 100th career win on the evening.

On Friday, Jan. 19, the Wildcats were crowned champions of the Mt. Morris Invitational in Mt. Morris, defeating Millington 64-12, host Mt. Morris 76-6, Linden 69-6, Flushing 69-9 and Chelsea 73-0. Finishing with undefeated 5-0 records in the tournament were Parr, Monroe, Ethan Moreland, Keller, Landon Moreland, Faile, Louis Smith, Jeremiah Detwiler and Jaxon Smith.

Finally, on Saturday, Jan. 20, the ‘Cats made it back-to-back tournament championships, winning the Al Ritt Invitational in Dexter. On the day, they defeated West Bloomfield 60-6, Wayne Memorial 81-0, host Dexter 72-5, Howell 78-0 and Fowlerville 45-22. Finishing 5-0 on the day were Parr, Monroe, Ethan Moreland, Keller, Landon Moreland, Louis Smith, Detwiler and Jaxon Smith.

TR also had wrestlers compete in the Marcellus Invitational Saturday, with Clinton Kaiser, Oliver Wygent and Gaven Babcock finishing first in their weight class. Robby Yoder took second in his weight class.

