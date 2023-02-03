TR wrestling shuts out Sturgis, wins Corey Fuller Invite

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ wrestling team got huge wins this past week, shutting out Sturgis on the road 72-0 on Jan. 25, while taking home the title at Portage Central’s Corey Fuller Invite.

Louis Smith, Landon Moreland, Jeremiah Detwiler, Alex Bryant, Jaxon Smith, Jacob Howes, Lloyd Ruesink, Jacob Reynolds, Clinton Kaiser, Kylan Eckler, Talan Flowers, LJ Hensley, Ayden Keller, and Josh Jones earned wins in the victory against Sturgis, with Ruesink earning his 100th career win.

Three Rivers had 248.5 points at the Corey Fuller Invite to take home the title, almost 60 points better than second-place Portage Central, who had 187 points.

Three Rivers finished first in five weight classes, led by Reynolds, Ruesink, Detwiler, Smith, and Flowers. Finishing second in their weight classes were Kaiser and Moreland, with Carter Hensley and Jak Monroe finishing third. Reynolds was named the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament, while Detwiler earned his 100th career win as well.