TR wrestling wins team regional championship for first time since 2001

The Three Rivers wrestling team celebrates their first regional title since 2001 following their 59-13 win over Jackson Northwest in the Division 2 Regional Finals Wednesday. (Photo provided by TR Athletics)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

JACKSON — Three Rivers’ wrestling team will have a shot at a team state title next week.

On Wednesday night, the Wildcats won their first team regional championship since 2001, defeating Jackson Northwest by a final of 59-13 in the MHSAA Division 2 team regional finals. This followed a 45-27 win in the semifinals earlier in the evening by the ‘Cats over Stevensville Lakeshore.

Three Rivers lost the opening bout at 120 pounds in the regional final, but then won the next 10 matches to get up to 52 points, enroute to the regional title.

Winning for the Wildcats in the regional finals were Brody Morrill (106 pounds), Ethan Moreland (126), Ayden Keller (132), Carter Hensley (138), Landon Moreland (144), Evan Harper (150), Braylon Faile (157), Louis Smith (165), Jeremiah Detwiler (175), Jaxon Smith (190) and Sam Reynolds (215).

The Wildcats’ historic run will continue on to the Wings Event Center on Friday, Feb. 23 with the state quarterfinals round, where Three Rivers will face off with a team yet to be determined. The Division 2 quarterfinals begin at 6:45 p.m., with their opponent being known after a blind draw on Feb. 18.

The win in the regional rounds comes after the Wildcats won their first team district championship on Thursday, Feb. 8, defeating Sturgis 82-0 in the finals and 78-3 in the semifinals.

