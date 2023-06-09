Track and field State Finals recap

Constantine’s Topolski third in 400 at D3 finals

KENT CITY — Dean Topolski was the big highlight for Constantine High School’s boys’ track and field team in Saturday’s MHSAA Division 3 State Finals at Kent City High School.

Topolski, a senior for the Falcons, finished in a close third place in the 400-meter dash finals with a time of 50.62, earning All-State honors.

Elsewhere for the Falcons, the 4×200 relay of Julian Hawthorne, Rushawn James, Collin Featherstone and Dean Topolski finished in 13th with a time of 1:33.24, the 4×800 relay of Hawthorne, Caden Jackson, Isaac Moore and Featherstone finished 11th with a time of 8:24.71, Bennett VandenBerg finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 145 feet, 4 inches, and the 4×400 team of Hawthorne, James, Featherstone and Topolski were disqualified in the race.

In total, Constantine scored nine points at the state finals, finishing tied for 24th out of 67 teams competing. Benzie Central won the men’s competition with a score of 51 points.

In the girls’ Division III finals, Constantine’s Kailee Jones finished 11th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.10, the lone competitor for the Falcons in that competition.

4×100 stands out for Centreville at state finals

KENT CITY — While Centreville’s track and field team didn’t score any team points at Saturday’s Division 3 State Finals at Kent City, the Bulldogs had some notable performances on the day.

The 4×100 relay of Declan Kane, Matt Truckenmiller, Gavin Bunning and Dylan Coney led the way in the boys’ competition, finishing ninth in the finals with a time of 44.31 seconds.

Elsewhere, in the long jump, Coney finished 11th with a jump of 19 feet, 11.75 inches. In the 3200-meter run, Logan Weis finished 12th with a time of 10:15.95. The 4×800 relay of Chaseton Wyckoff, Kamden Wells, Weis and Ethan Miller finished 12th with a time of 8:25.27, and the 4×200 relay of Truckenmiller, Miller, Bunning and Coney finished 28th with a time of 1:36.93.

In the girls’ state finals, Hailey Miller finished 14th in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches.

Szymanski, Allen lead way for Mendon at D4 finals

BALDWIN — Two Mendon track and field standouts led the way for the Hornets in the girls’ competition at Saturday’s Division 4 State Finals at Baldwin High School.

Keyara Szymanski finished fifth in the discus for Mendon with a throw of 112 feet, seven inches, earning All-State honors. She also won All-State honors at the shot put, where she had a throw of 36 feet, 1.25 inches.

In the running categories, Presley Allen finished ninth for the Hornets in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:18.10, while she also finished 19th in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:38.81.

Overall Mendon scored seven points, placing them in a tie for 32nd place overall out of 55 teams. Buckley won the state finals with 52 points.

Elsewhere, in the 100-meter dash, Gracie Schultz finished 15th in the preliminary round with a time of 17.79 and Jada King finished 20th with a time of 18.15 seconds.

Jack McCaw was the lone Hornet to compete in the boys’ finals, finishing ninth in the long jump with a jump of 20 feet, 10 inches.

Miller 7th in shot put for Chiefs

BALDWIN — White Pigeon sent two events to the Division 4 State Finals at Baldwin on Saturday, scrapping out a couple of team points in the boys’ competition.

In the shot put, junior Seth Miller finished seventh for the Chiefs with a throw of 45 feet, 1.25 inches, giving them the lone two points in the standings.

The 4×200 relay of John Bontrager, Josh Davidson, Hunter Pant and Mekhi Singleton finished 17th in the finals with a time of 1:38.48.

Overall the two points placed the Chiefs in a tie for 49th place out of the 57 teams competing. Hackett Catholic Central won the title in the boys’ competition with 53 points.

Two top-10 finishes for Colon

BALDWIN — Colon’s track and field teams notched a few points in Saturday’s Division 4 State Finals in Baldwin, with top-10 finishes in one boys’ and one girls’ event.

In the boys’ long jump competition, senior Simon Vinson finished fourth for the Magi with a jump of 21 feet, 11 inches. Meanwhile, in the girls’ high jump, Macey Burgess finished eighth with a jump of 5 feet even.

In total, those performances notched Colon five points in the boys’ competition, placing them in a tie for 32nd place, while Burgess notched 0.5 points for the girls’ competition, putting them in last place.

Elsewhere for the Magi, in the girls’ competition, Lilli Stanzel finished 19th in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:46.10, and Allison Vinson finished 28th in the shot put with a throw of 29 feet, 8.75 inches.

Harrison 6th in pole vault for Marcellus

BALDWIN — Marcellus’ girls’ track and field team competed in the Division 4 State Finals at Baldwin in a few competitions.

Madisyn Harrison led the way for the Wildcats, finishing sixth in the pole vault with a jump of 8 feet, 9 inches. In the same competition, Talan Hiemstra finished 20th with a jump of 7 feet, 9 inches.

In the high jump, Brooklyn Vantilburg finished 11th with a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches. She also finished 27th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.26.