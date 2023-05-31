Trail Friends to toast year’s Success

Friends of the Blue Star Trail will roll into their annual “A Toast to the Blue Star Trail” funder Monday, June 26 at Inisfree Estate in Pullman with progress to celebrate.

Guests can raise a glass towards winning conditional approval for $1.3-million and $300,000 state grants last year towards completing the recreational trail’s northern section through Saugatuck, Douglas and Saugatuck Township. Wait, they have more in mind.

Volunteer members of the 501c3 nonprofit are meeting with Douglas and Saugatuck Township managers to launch conceptual plans for the next step advancing the 20-mile planned pathway south from where it now ends in Douglas across this summer’s to-be-rebuilt Exit 36 Blue Star Highway bridge over I-196 down to M-89, reports president Clark Carmichael.

“On the south end,” he continued, “Friends have used a USDA grant to retain Abonmarche engineers to design a conceptual plan for the initial section running north from the Kal-Haven Trail to Baseline Road in South Haven, and to help obtain local stakeholders’ approvals.”

The group partners with area governments to fund most of the required local match for state and federal trail grants, which can range from 20- to 50-percent of the total project cost.

Ninety-three percent of Friends-raised funds raised by the Friends go directly toward construction of the trail.

For the northern section, the tri-community trail committee’s application for a $1.3-million Michigan Department of Transportation grant awaits final approval from the senate and governor.

Saugatuck city’s additional application for a $300,000 Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant was accepted, but the township’s like request turned down this year. The latter is reapplying.

The two have approved retaining the C2AE engineering firm to prepare detailed Phase 2 plans suitable for bidding and to execute an archeological survey of a portion of the route in the township requested by MDOT as part of its conditional approval. There will be an opportunity for public comment on the plans later this year.

“Toast,” said co-chair Kevin Martin of the June 26 gala, “has become a must-attend social event.”

“It brings together people who collectively support a cause that will directly improve the health and well-being of residents and visitors,” added co-chair Ellen Donovan.

Reservations for Toast 2023 can be made at the Friends website fotbst.org.