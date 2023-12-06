Trailblazers come up short in season’s first two games

Bradley Moorer (right) contests a shot by Hopkins’ Micah Estelle. (Photo by Jason Wesseldyk)

Saugatuck’s Carter Miller (center) and Russell VandePoel (1) provide defensive pressure in the Hopkins game. (Photo by Jason Wesseldyk)

Saugatuck’s Matthew Hartgerink (left) looks for an open teammate during the Trailblazers’ game against Hopkins. (Photo by Jason Wesseldyk)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

HOPKINS—The first quarter of the season-opening boys’ basketball game between Saugatuck and Hopkins on Tuesday, Nov. 28, couldn’t have been closer.

Literally.

Each team scored 13 points through the first eight minutes of play, with each side relying heavily on a long-range attack.

The rest of the game wasn’t quite that close as the Vikings used a 49-21 advantage during the next three quarters to hand the Trailblazers a 62-34 loss.

“We just ran into a hot-shooting Hopkins team,” Saugatuck coach Brian Ward said.

Hopkins coach Jake Jewett was understandably pleased with his team’s performance against a veteran-laden Saugatuck squad that features seven returning seniors.

“I’m proud of the way we executed against their 1-3-1 defense and played team basketball,” Jewett said. “We battled through some adversity and definitely got better tonight.”

Following that back-and-forth first quarter, Saugatuck took the lead at 16-13 early in the second stanza on a 3-pointer from Russell VandePoel. But the lead proved to be short-lived.

Hopkins scored the next 11 points to go up 24-16. And while Saugatuck was able to bring the run to an end with a triple by Carter Miller, the Vikings got a trey of their own from Trent Smith to head to halftime up 27-19.

The Vikings carried that momentum into the second half, outscoring Saugatuck 16-7 in the third quarter to pad its lead even more.

“We looked good in that third quarter,” Jewett said. “We were able to use that strong quarter to pull away and really take control.”

Ward credited Hopkins’ defensive effort with making life tough for his team in the third stanza.

“The first quarter was a tight, back-and-forth battle,” Ward said. “The second quarter was a little more in favor of Hopkins, but we were still within striking distance.

“But Hopkins’ constant defensive pressure proved too much for us and the Vikings slowly pulled away in that third quarter.”

VandePoel paced Saugatuck with 11 points, followed by junior Carter Miller with nine points.

Nick Schultz finished with a game-high 24 points to pace Hopkins. Half of those points came on a quarter of 3-pointers.

Smith finished with 15, and fellow freshman Merek Zapolnik finished with nine.

Saugatuck was back in action again on Friday, Dec. 1, as the Trailblazers made the short drive down I-196 to battle South Haven.

The story was similar to that of the game with Hopkins.

The Trailblazers trailed 21-17 at the end of a tight first half before being outscored 29-13 in the second half to suffer the 50-30 loss and fall to 0-2.

South Haven started the third frame with back-to-back 3-pointers followed by a breakaway layup for a quick 8-0 run go up 29-17.

“I thought we had some strong and aggressive play,” Ward said. “We were just never able to battle back enough to make it close after the Rams had the run to start the third quarter.”

For the second straight game, VandePoel led the way with 11 points for the Trailblazers. Junior Eli Janowiak added five points.