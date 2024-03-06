Trailblazers extend winning streak

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

SAUGATUCK—A multi-pronged scoring attack has been one of the hallmarks for the Saugatuck girls basketball team this season.

The regular-season finale against visiting Constantine was no exception.

Led by a game-topping 20 points from senior Brook Simpson, four Trailblazers reached double figures in points as Saugatuck cruised to the 61-38 victory.

The win extended the winning streak to 16 for the Trailblazers, who improved to 21-1.

“We’re at our best when we share the ball like we did tonight,” Saugatuck coach Kevin Tringali said. “We’re such a tough cover when we’re able to have multiple scoring threats.”

Junior Kennedy Gustafson was close behind Simpson with 18 points. Sophomore Penny Grob added 11 points, while freshman Mylah Simpson—Brook’s younger sister—chipped in with 10 points.

“We played some nice team basketball tonight and our kids should be very proud of what they’ve accomplished thus far,” Tringali said. “With that said, they also understand we still have plenty of work ahead if we want to squeeze all we can out of this magical season.”

Saugatuck was scheduled to host Wyoming Potter’s House—a 39-36 upset winner over Calvin Christian in a district opener on Monday, March 4—in a district semifinal on Wednesday, March 6. The winner of that game with play either Fennville or Grand Rapids Covenant Christian in the district title game on Friday, March 8.

Tipoff for the district final is slated for 7 p.m.

“Our district is one of the toughest in the state and everyone’s record resets to 0-0,” Tringali said. “We cannot for one second take anyone lightly moving forward.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, the Trailblazers used a dominant fourth-quarter effort to pull away from Muskegon Western Michigan Christian (14-6) for the 60-40 win.

Saugatuck, which led 40-33 through three quarters, held a 20-7 scoring edge in the final frame.

Gustafson set the pace with 26 points, followed closed by Brook Simpson with 25 points. Brook Simpson knocked down seven 3-pointers as part of her scoring effort.

Mylah Simpson contributed seven points to the winning cause.

“This was a good test against a team with 14 wins,” Tringali said. “This was a tight game for most it, which is just what you want heading into districts.”

Saugatuck led 11-6 after one quarter and 22-17 at the half.