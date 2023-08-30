Trailblazers win volleyball tourney

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

ALLEGAN—Jenn Schock did a little bit of everything for the Saugatuck volleyball team at the Allegan Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26.

In addition to leading the Trailblazers with 46 assists and 12 aces, Schock was second on the team in digs with 26 and tied for third in kills with six.

That all-around effort helped Saugatuck post a perfect 4-0 record to take first place in the tournament.

“It was a great team effort today,” Saugatuck coach Sherri Austin said.

Saugatuck’s wins came over Parchment (21-8, 21-9), Bloomingdale (12-21, 21-19, 15-8), Gobles (21-10, 21-13) and host Allegan (21-18, 18-21, 15-10).

“I really have to praise our passers today,” Austin said. “They were spot on, which allowed us to stay on the attack for most of the day.”

Kennedy Gustafson paced the Trailblazers with 31 kills to go with 19 digs. Jacey Merkle had a team-high 35 digs.

Sabrie Sneller had seven kills, with Niki McNeil and Hanna Walker each matching Schock with six kills.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Saugatuck participated in the Delton-Kellogg Tournament.

After splitting with Allegan (21-13, 20-21) and White Pigeon (21-18, 21-19) in pool play, the Trailblazers faced Allegan in the opening match of bracket play. That match went to Allegan by a score of 21-16, 21-16.

Schock (22 assists, five digs and four aces), Merkle (30 digs), Gustafson (11 kills, seven digs and six aces) and Walker (seven digs and six kills) were among the Trailblazers who played well.