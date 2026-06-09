Train briefly derails in Sturgis

STURGIS — A train traveling through Sturgis experienced a brief derailment Monday.

According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the derailment occurred Monday at 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing at North Nottawa Avenue. Police describe the derailment as a “minor” incident with a train car partially coming off the track. Traffic was closed off for approximately 25 minutes, according to police, while crews resolved the situation.

No information was provided about a suspected cause of the derailment.