Train hits vehicle on Fourth St., no one injured

Pictured is the aftermath of a crash where a pickup truck was struck by a train Tuesday on Fourth Street in Three Rivers. Police claim the driver of the truck disregarded warning signals when attempting to cross the tracks, resulting in the crash.

THREE RIVERS — No one was injured Tuesday when a pickup truck was hit by a train in Three Rivers.

The incident occurred Tuesday in the afternoon hours at the railroad crossing on Fourth Street near Pleasant Street. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, they claim the driver of a white pickup truck traveling on Fourth Street disregarded warning signals when attempting to cross the tracks, resulting in the crash.

Police say no one was injured in the crash. Airbags were observed to have been deployed in the truck.

Fourth Street was closed between the crossing and Broadway Street while crews cleaned up the crash; the road re-opened by the end of the day Tuesday.

