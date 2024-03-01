TRHS students to put on production of ‘Freaky Friday’

In one of the opening scenes from the Three Rivers High School production of “Freaky Friday,” Katherine Blake (left, played by Arwen Burkey) and Ellie Blake (right, played by Natalie Moore) get in an argument and break a magical hourglass, causing them to switch bodies with each other. The musical runs at TRHS’ Performing Arts Center from March 7-10. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — What would happen if an overworked mother and her teenage daughter swapped bodies for a day?

This year’s Three Rivers High School musical will explore the answer to that question with their production of the musical “Freaky Friday,” coming to the TRHS Performing Arts Center for four performances March 7-10. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances start at 7 p.m., while the Sunday show begins at 2 p.m.

The musical is based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel “Freaky Friday” and a mishmash of the 1976, 1995, and 2003 Disney film adaptations of the story. It takes place in Chicago and follows Katherine Blake (played by Arwen Burkey), an overworked wedding planner who is getting married the next day, and her teenage daughter Ellie Blake (played by Natalie Moore).

One day, the two confront each other after Katherine forbids Ellie to go to a scavenger hunt event with her classmates because it’s the same night as the rehearsal dinner she’s planned for her wedding. In the process, the pair accidentally break a magical hourglass, resulting in the two switching bodies. With just one day before the wedding, shenanigans and drama ensue as the pair try to live each other’s lives and get back into their own bodies, realizing what it means to be a family through that experience.

“I think the story is very important these days, because I think in our busyness, we forget about how other people feel, and family is really important,” show director Jennie Miller said. “The very first song out of the gate for the musical is ‘Just One Day,’ and it talks about how for just one day, I want it my way, and by the end, we realize that ‘Just One Day’ really is just a beautiful picture of how we can come together and celebrate family.”

Other leads in the production include Daniel Brennan as Fletcher Blake, Ellie’s brother; Alexander Karabetsos as Mike, Katherine’s fiancé and Ellie’s soon-to-be stepfather; Alexis Holtz and Sarela Cruz as Gretchen and Hannah, Ellie’s friends; Nick Karabetsos as Adam, Ellie’s classmate and the leader of “The Hunt,” the scavenger hunt Ellie wants to do; and Sophia Prowett as Savannah, the school bully.

Other students in the cast include Cadence Hightree, Lilah Zabonick, Kira Jabconski, Alexandria Lewis, Aaron Fletcher, Helena Pradna, Lucy Olson, Cian Monroe, Samantha Modaff, Salome Tromont, Josiah Dear, Maggie Gose, Abdallah Amine Khadlnaoui, Alicia Evans and Kylie Carlton.

Miller said the lead actors, Moore and Burkey, have really stood out to her so far.

“They play the roles of mother/daughter Katherine and Ellie who switch places. Vocally this is a demanding show and both ladies have exceeded my expectations,” Miller said.

However, Miller said the whole of the cast has also exceeded expectations.

“We’ve seen all kinds of wonderful growth in the kids as we always do each year,” Miller said. “This show is very difficult musically, so watching these kids take this very difficult music, breaking it down and listening to the first rehearsals to where they are today is extraordinary. You’ll be very pleased.”

Miller said the production has come together well so far, despite setbacks with snow days earlier in the winter, as well as general sickness.

“We did have several snow days, cold days, a lot of sickness going around, but watching the kids rise above that and put this together has been rewarding,” Miller said, noting that because of the missed days, there were some Friday and Saturday rehearsals, which has been uncommon in recent years.

Miller said the musical was picked this year because of the strong female vocal program at the high school between the three choirs they have – Concert Choir, Bella Voce and Aristocrats. Also, for the second straight year, a pit orchestra will be involved in the production, directed by Cheryl Thomas, something Miller said she was excited about as well.

“Last year was my first year partnering with Mrs. Thomas and the pit orchestra. It was extremely well received and it gives some of our high school the opportunity to be part of a pit orchestra. This year they will be on stage as part of our Chicago skyline,” Miller said.

One of the leads, Alexander Karabetsos, was part of the pit orchestra last year for the school’s production of “Annie,” and Miller said he wanted to “try something new” for senior year and try out for the musical.

Miller said the story of “Freaky Friday” can speak to multiple generations, noting the themes of not judging someone until you’ve been in their shoes, empathy, and family.

“I was always a fan of the Jodie Foster version, and the kids in the show have had the chance to watch Lindsey Lohan[‘s version], so it’s kind of a cool generational musical, so it’ll speak to different levels of generations,” Miller said.

To help showcase the musical, Miller said the cast will be going to Andrews, Norton and Hoppin elementary schools in the city on Wednesday, March 6 to give the students at those schools a preview of the show.

“We want to get them excited about what’s to come in high school and how theater can help people grow individually and collectively as a group,” Miller said.

Overall, Miller said audiences who come out to the musical will have a good time watching the students perform.

“You can expect to laugh. There may be some serious moments, but it’s just good family entertainment,” Miller said.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and can be purchased either online at https://bit.ly/TRHSFreakyFriday or at the door with cash or credit card.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.