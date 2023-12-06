Triemstra attends Google Champions of Education event

Otsego Public Schools director of technology Michelle Triemstra chats with other attendees at the Google Champions for Education Symposium in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

An incredible experience.

That’s how Otsego Public Schools director of technology Michelle Triemstra described her recent trip to Dublin, Ireland, for the Google Champions of Education Symposium.

Triemstra was one of 150 individuals from 80 countries selected to participate in the three-day event.

“I was very surprised and honored that I was selected,” she said. “They typically select between 50 and 100 people to attend these events and there are 8,000 or so Google Champions worldwide, so it’s a competitive process.”

It’s a process that began for Triemstra in August. She submitted her application on Aug. 13—two days prior to the deadline—that included answering several essay-style questions and submitting a one-minute video explaining how she champions students and staff members.

On Aug. 18, she received an email informing her that she had been selected to attend the symposium … although she didn’t realize she’d been selected until almost two weeks later.

“I received an email on Aug. 31st from Google saying that several of their notification emails went into people’s spam folders, but wanted to let me know I was selected,” Triemstra said. “When I looked at my spam folder, I had received a congratulatory email on Aug, 18.”

This wasn’t Triemstra’s first experience at a Google event. She also attended the Google Certified Teacher Training Academy in 2014, at which time she became a Google Certified Innovator.

“That was three days of the best professional development I’ve ever had, and I was able to connect with fellow educators across the world,” she said of the 2014 training. “So, I was excited about the possibility of attended another Google training event.”

Part of Triemstra’s role at OPS is as a tech coach. She helps teachers find innovative ways to use technology in the classroom or introduce new projects or resources that can enhance the learning experience for students using technology.

The symposium included breakout sessions with industry leaders, keynotes with motivational speakers and master classes.

She also got a sneak peek at some upcoming Google projects, just as she did in 2014.

“We had to sign a non-disclosure agreement prior to attending because an entire day of the symposium was dedicated to showing us upcoming Google products or enhancements to existing Google products,” she said. “We use the day to provide our feedback, which they then implement into the finished product before it’s released.

“In 2014, when I was selected to go to Google Headquarters in California, I saw Google Classroom before the public knew it existed. One of my suggestions was a calendar of assignment due dates, which was implemented in the final product.”

The keynote session that stood out the most to Triemstra was delivered by Izzy Wheels

“Izzy was born with Spina Bifida and her sister, who is an art student, began designing fashionable wheel covers for wheelchairs,” Triemstra said. “Since starting their business, Izzy has collaborated with Disney, Marvel, Hello Kitty, and Barbie.

“Izzy was also the inspiration for the limited edition Barbie collection with dolls that have physical disabilities, including a doll who uses a wheelchair.”

The master class featuring Action Jackson was another highlight for Triemstra.

“He talked about how you can’t correct if you don’t connect,” Triemstra said of Jackson. “He also stressed the importance of self-care and how we need to take care of ourselves before we’re burned out.

“He showed a graphic of match sticks at different levels of burn and most of us in the session agreed that we don’t start taking care of ourselves until our match is almost burnt down. He said, ‘Drink before you’re thirsty. If you wait to drink until you’re thirsty, you’re already dehydrated.’”

And while the symposium is done, Triemstra said the benefits from having attended with continue well into the future.

“I’ve expanded my educational network because the 150 Google Champions that attended the symposium are in a Google Chat,” she said. “So, we are all still in touch and able to learn from each other.”