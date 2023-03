The Paw Paw Trinity Lutheran girls’ basketball team went undefeated this year at 6 -0. “The girls worked countless hours learning drills and plays. They put their time and commitment into our program. I’m so proud of these ladies for pushing through the games we had with not many breaks, and they were still able to pull out all six wins. Can’t wait for what’s to come next season,” said Coach Lupita Nunez.