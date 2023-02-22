Allegan County News & Union Enterprise Trojan wrestlers make history Posted on February 22, 2023February 22, 2023 Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 109 Views On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Plainwell wrestling team won a regional championship for the first time in school history. The win propelled the Trojans to the Division 2 state quarterfinals at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For full story, see Page B1. (Photo provided) Share this:PrintEmailTweetMorePocketTelegramWhatsApp