By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PLAINWELL—Playing its best volleyball at the right time helped Plainwell claim a district championship.

And against top-ranked Grand Rapids Christian in a Division 2 regional semifinal, the Trojans showed they could compete with one of the state’s best.

Hosting the match on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Plainwell split a pair of closely contested opening sets before ultimately falling 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14.

The loss brought the Trojans’ season to a close. But for coach Megan Black, it didn’t diminish what her players accomplished—or the progress they made along the way.

“I’m extremely proud of this team and how they performed on Tuesday night,” Black said. “Going into that match we knew that it would be tough and we would have to perform at our best to come out with the win.”

Plainwell stayed within two points of the Eagles in the opening set before winning the second by that same margin to pull even at one set apiece.

Grand Rapids Christian took the next two sets to advance, with its offensive options proving difficult for the Trojans to contain.

“Our team did a good job being aggressive from the service line, but unfortunately struggled to serve receive,” Black said. “Grand Rapids Christian is a good team and we couldn’t keep up with all of their offensive weapons.”

Anna Overway helped lead Plainwell’s effort with 18 kills and 18 digs, while Avery Thorp contributed nine kills and three blocks.

Jordyn Erdody collected a team-best 22 digs to go with two aces. Tessie Kiel finished with 14 assists and 16 digs, with Brooke Lyons also distributing 14 assists.

The performance came as the culmination of a season that required the Trojans to keep adjusting and improving.

“The growth that this group has shown over the season is something that I am most proud of,” Black said. “We struggled throughout the season with running a new offense, trying different rotations, and just playing tough competition.”

Those challenges, however, never changed the way the players approached their work.

“But no matter what, the girls continued to show up, work hard, and find a way to achieve our goals,” Black said. “Toward the last part of the season is when we started playing our best volleyball, which allowed us to win a district title.”

That postseason run included a four-set win over rival Otsego in the district semifinals before the Trojans secured the championship against South Haven.

For Black, the seniors helped establish the approach that made those accomplishments possible.

“This senior class will have a lasting impact on our program as they have created a competitive atmosphere and the standard of being a good teammate,” she said.

Erdody, Overway and Thorp were all four-year varsity players, providing a foundation of experience and leadership.

“Jordyn Erdody, Anna Overway and Avery Thorp were four-year varsity players who continued to raise the standard of Plainwell volleyball,” Black said. “It’s hard to picture Plainwell volleyball without thinking of this senior class. They will be greatly missed.”