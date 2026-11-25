By Gari Voss

After several years, the section of the Kalamazoo River behind the Trowbridge Dam has reached some milestones. The Michael B has finished its dredging of PCBs from the riverbed, the mounds of PCB-laden bags are drying and being carried to their proper resting areas, and it is time to concentrate on drawing down the Kalamazoo River so the riverbanks can be purged of toxic materials. Focusing on the two and a half miles of riverbed upstream from the Trowbridge Dam, the Brennan crews have treated more than a billion gallons of water, removed 340,000 cubic yards of PCB-laden sludge, and 117,000 cubic yards of pilot channel non-PCB sediment.

Dredging of the PCBs from the riverbed was completed in September. The 340,000 cubic yards of materials are still being processed at the soil processing area. Brennan will continue removing moisture from the sacks, purifying that water so it can be returned to the Kalamazoo River downstream of the dam, and trucking away the material that has dried.

The next phase will focus on the lowering of the water level upstream of the original dam. “The modeling showed that if you drop the water level by 12 feet, the influence will go 2.4 miles upstream (behind the LYNX Golf Course),” stated Brian Kelly, EPA On Scene Coordinator. “It will be that section that will be cleaned in 2027 and banks reconstruction started.”

Milbocker and Sons will continue their work at the sheet pile wall. The setting of the barrier that holds back the water and allows crews to remove the concrete of the old dam began in October. Piles of broken concrete can be seen on the north bank. The wall has allowed the very careful lowering of the river’s depth upstream of the barrier.

A crane moves the water control structure sheet piles down about 6 inches ever day with a water gauge measuring the change in the river level. Then they utilize a GPS to monitor the elevation of the sheet piles so they can calibrate the desired six inches.

The lowering is done very carefully with not more than six inches lowered over the period of a day. As of November 20, 2026, the river had been lowered 3 feet 6 inches. The controlled lowering allows for the constant checking of problems and if the current is carrying too much sediment. If monitoring shows a problem, the sequence can stop, and the work can be reevaluated.

The plan is to have the water level reduced by about 5 feet before Thanksgiving. This goal will increase to 12 feet by Christmas.

A staging pad had been constructed on the south bank for a second crane, which has been moved into place. Around Thanksgiving, there will be a two week pause in the work of lowering the river while Milbocker constructs the south sheet pile wall. This will allow the crew to demolish the last half of the old concrete structure that forms the original dam.

“The plan is that before Christmas, we will achieve the ‘run of river’,” explained Kelly. “Thus, after more than 100 years, there will be a free flowing river.”

A piece of the project that few people see has been the digging of the pilot channel that extends two miles upstream. Achieving this was important because when the water level goes down, and the dam comes out, the river will be allowed to go into the pre-1898 channel that was the river before the dam was built.

The reason for the pilot channel is two-fold. First, it will reduce the amount of erodible sediment that can come downstream. The second reason is for stability of the river’s path.

The lowering of the water level exposes a greater portion of the banks. Once the banks are exposed, it will be easier to remove the PCB-laden material.

When working on the riverbed, the channel material is about 8% sediment and 92% water. Thus, it has been necessary to contain the sediment in bags, drain those bags, treat the water before releasing it back to the river, and haul the dried material away for proper disposal at a licensed landfill.

As the removal of PCB materials begins in 2027, the riverbanks will be above the water level. Thus, there will be much less water to treat. The earth will go directly into trucks to be processed at smaller staging pads closer to the banks before being hauled away.

Envirocon will take the lead in cleaning the banks. They have been the intermediary between the paper companies and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Envirocon did Area 3, so they are very familiar with working on the river with the different bank treatments,” said Kelly. “This is their forte.”

Once the PCBs are removed, rebuilding the banks will begin. Because of steering the river flow into the pilot channel, the present banks will be further from the run of river. Thus, giving the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) the ability to turn the land back to native plants from grasses to trees.

Brennan and Milbocker have coordinated their efforts with the DNR throughout the project. Right now, there are wildlife biologists active along the receding banks. As the water level goes down, they watch for different species to appear. An example would be the mussels. To protect them, the mussels have been collected and relocated.

Back at the dam area, Milbocker will begin creating riffles that will slow the flow of water. The concrete removed and rocks will be used to construct riffles so as the water flows, it will drop more gradually and prevent strong currents in this area. There will be ten riffles about the width of the dam for grade controls, to gradually bridge the 10 foot drop, and eliminate the rapids effect. This stabilizes the river and makes it so the fish can pass through, and kayakers will be safe.

It will be 2028 before the 2.8 miles of the Kalamazoo River will be back to its original flow, and the beginning of reconstructing the banks will be complete. It has been a slow, steady process, but the results have been noteworthy.

“I am really proud of the Brennen crew in organizing the grid, clearing the sediment, cleaning the water runoff, and hauling the dried materials,” Kelly shared. “They worked six days a week and sometimes seven with 12-hour workdays for two years. It’s been a phenomenal effort.”

A question posed when the EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin visited the Trowbridge Dam Super Fund site in late September focused on whether or not the water will be PCB free.

When queried on this, Kelly explained, “Because of how the PCB sediment was taken out, the grids were monitored carefully, tested and retested to ensure that the sediment on the riverbed was clean from upstream to downstream. Because of this care, we are confident that the PCBs have been removed from the impoundment. There will be natural sediment as the water level goes down.

“There are turbidity monitors downstream to make sure there is little sediment moving downstream. Brennan also did an underwater bathometric survey when the pilot channel was completed to determine what sediment remained.”

Kelly continued, “Upstream from the original dam, a huge hole was dug when the PCB sediment was being removed. The sediment that comes from upstream will drop into the hole.”

There has been an exorbitant amount of work done to put Mother Nature back to where she originally wanted to flow. It has taken time, but then again, the contamination of the river went on for more than a century.

“I am really proud to be part of a project that does something like this,” stated Kelly. “There are only a couple projects like this, I think, that people get in their careers. This is definitely one that I am really excited about.”

The crane on the north bank (left) of the Kalamazoo River at the Trowbridge Dam site has been working since September at creating a pile wall. The wall extends to about mid-stream and has controlled the flow of water while the concrete foundation of the original dam was removed. During this time, the river was being carefully monitored as the water level was lowered. A second crane was recently added on the south side of the river to create the second pile wall that will enable the removal of the remainder of the old dam. With the water level down 12 feet, 2027 will find Envirocon working to remove PCB-laden materials from the riverbanks beginning at the Lynx Golf course and coming 2½ miles to the old dam site. By 2028, this portion of the Super Fund cleanup should be done and the river opened for recreation. Photo: G. Voss