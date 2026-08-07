Turn out high for Michigan Primary

By Genine Hopkins

Turn out for the Michigan Mid Term Primary broke a new record for August primaries, with approximately 2.5 million ballots cast. Indeed the local, Clare County precincts were also busier than usual for an August Primary, keeping the Election Inspectors busy. Below are some of the results, from the state level to local races.

Local Clerks Diane Lyon, Debra Hoyt, and Rachel Mackson noticed a small but steady number of voters, with Mackson, the Clerk for Greenwood Township, noticing a “rush” later in the day. All was atypical for an August primary day.

Gubernatorial Race

For the Democrat primary, Jocelyn Benson handily won the role to represent her party in the November election, winning nearly 75% of those voting in the Democratic portion, easily beating Christopher Swanson and the one write in.

On the Republican side, U.S. Congressman John James edged out Perry Johnson by a 7% lead, 50% to Johnson’s 35% of the vote and both Johnson and James left contender Mike Cox in the dust. Cox received only 13% of the votes and the Clare County results mirrored the statewide results in this contest.

U.S. Senate Race

Michigan had one U.S. Senate seat up for grabs to replace retiring Senator Gary Peters (D). In the Democratic Primary, Abdul El-Sayed barely edged out party backed Haley Stevens with a 48.5% and 47.4% respectively. El-Sayed, the more progressive candidate who backs universal healthcare for U.S. citizens and Stevens spent enormous amounts of money. MalloryMcMorrow received only 4% of the vote.

Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Rogers ran unopposed, with only a write in candidate who received less than 1% of the vote.

U.S. Congressional Representative 2nd District

Local veteran Ben Ambrose narrowly beat out the competition of Jamie Hill and Clyde Welford to represent the Democrats in the November election. Again, the Clare County vote mirrored the state vote with Ambrose taking 45% in the county versus Hill’s 42%. Welford finished 3rd with 13% of the vote.

Republican John Moolenaar ran unopposed except for a write in campaign, receiving 99% of the vote vs. the write in at less than 1%.

For the State of Michigan legislature races, Michigan’s 34th District Senate Seat saw Roger Hauk (R) lead opponent Rhonda Lange 88% to 15% and on the Democratic side, Tyler Landgraf ran unopposed for the nomination to go up against the GOP incumbent Hauk in November.

For the 92nd District, Luke Del Castillo (D) ran unopposed and won the nomination on the Democratic side while Jerry Neyer ran unopposed and won the nomination for the Republicans. David Forgione won the Democratic nomination for the 99th State House District and Mike Hoadley was unopposed on the Republican ticket, securing his nomination. Tracy Ruell (D) won the Democratic nomination for the 100th State House District to challenge incumbent Tom Kunse on the Republican ticket in November.

The Clare County Road Commissioner race in November will see former Harrison Mayor Stacy Stocking (R) run against Democrat Pat Adams. Stocking edged out former Clare County Commissioner Jack Kleinhardt by only 2%.

Dave Livermore will run unopposed for the Isabella County Road Commissioner position in November.

In several townships, there were partial write ins and candidates to cover positions where resignations took place. In Freeman Township, Doug Johnson (R) will run unopposed Township Supervisor in November. Todd Jeffery will run unopposed for Supervisor of Redding Township. Jeffery, a Republican, received 77 votes. Shelley Laughlin received 67 votes for the Republican ticket in Winterfield Township and will run unopposed in November. Shelly Schultz won the Republican primary and will run unopposed for Clerk of Franklin Township. Diana Powell Reid won the Republican primary for the partial term as Clerk for Winterfield Township

In Redding Township, former Clerk Brooke Daniels won the Republican nomination. Daniels recently resigned her post and it is unclear how the township will proceed, since Daniels resigned prior to any preparation for the election was performed. It is unclear at this time of press if anyone can run against Daniels as an Independent in November. Kelly Nurenberg will run unopposed as Treasurer of Redding Township in November as will Trustees Bonnie Pierce and Billy Lemaster.

The millage renewal for 4-H in the county passed.

Isabella County Senior Services Renewal millage passed.

City of Clare Parks & Recreation renewal millage passed.

City of Clare Renewal of City Streets Improvement millage passed.

Grant Township Fire Protection Renewal Millage passed.

Road Millage Renewals in Hamilton and Lincoln Townships passed.

Clare Public Schools and Farwell Area Schools Renewal of Operating Millages passed.

Harrison Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal failed to pass.