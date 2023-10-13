Two die in Clare crash that destroys building Tuesday

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 78-year-old driver and a 76-year-old passenger died Tuesday afternoon just before 5 pm when the vehicle they were in crashed into a utility pole then into Clare Auto Service at 215 West Fifth Street.

The names of the people who died in the crash were released Thursday morning. They were Richard Arthur and Connie Arthur of Coleman.

Clare Police Chief Dave Saad said in the press release “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved families during this incredibly difficult time.”

The crash happened at the intersection of 5th Street and Maple when the driver of a gray Chevrolet Impala, eastbound on 5th Street at an “exceptionally high rate of speed” apparently lost control causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, strike a telephone pole, and ultimately crash into Clare Auto Service,” according to the press release from Chief Sad.

The utility pole was damaged and the area of the crash lost power.

Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said Lt. Claire Kaisler was at the adjacent Clare Fire Department when she said the collision “shook the fire station.” He said, “She immediately went outside to see if she could help.”

Chapman said firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the vehicle, which was “inside the collapsing building and on fire.”

Clare Police were assisted at the scene by the Clare Fire Department, Surrey Township Fire Department, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police Accident investigation Unit and Mobile Medical Response. Saad said, “Their collaborative efforts were vital in managing the situation, and [in] conducting a thorough investigation.” He added, “We extend our deepest gratitude to the emergency responders and agencies involved for their swift response and professionalism.”

Clare Police investigators are asking anyone “who may have witnessed the incident or has information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.” Witnesses are encouraged to contact the City of Clare Police Department at 989 386-2121 or dgarver@cityofclare.gov.