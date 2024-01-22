Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Two people were hospitalized following a fire at the Erie Street Apartments complex in Three Rivers Sunday night.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, firefighters and officers were dispatched at 6:24 p.m. for a report of heavy smoke coming from an apartment in the 600 block of Erie Street. Search and rescue efforts were started upon arrival while also working on putting out the fire.

The fire was reportedly contained to one apartment, while the building itself suffered “extensive” smoke damage, with utilities having to be shut off, displacing 14 families in the process. Three Rivers City Hall was opened for the displaced families and St Joseph County Victim Services and the Red Cross are working on providing the families temporary lodging.

Two people were transported to Three Rivers Health’s emergency room, while several others were treated on scene and released. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

Officers and firefighters were assisted on scene by the Centreville Fire Department, Fabius-Park Fire Department, St. Joseph County Victim Services, the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority, and the Red Cross.