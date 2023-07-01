Two killed in White Pigeon Twp. crash

WHITE PIGEON TWP. — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Friday night in White Pigeon Township.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred on Indian Prairie Road near Kalamazoo Road at around 10:38 p.m. Police say a Cadillac Escalade driven by a 19-year-old man from Lagrange County, Ind. passed a Chevrolet Cobalt in a no-passing zone. The Escalade then struck the Cobalt, sending it off the roadway and striking a tree.

A 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 27-year-old woman was airlifted to Bronson Hospital, but was later pronounced dead due to the crash. The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

The driver of the Escalade was arrested and has been charged with several felonies related to the crash. Police say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the incident.

Assisting the St Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were the White Pigeon Police Department, White Pigeon Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Life Care Ambulance, and West Michigan Air Care Go Flight.