‘Urban chickens’ proposal could go toSturgis voters in 2024

Will Prichard, community development director, outlines framework of an “urban chickens” ordinance to Sturgis City Commissioners.

By Dennis Volkert

It’s possible Sturgis voters will decide in 2024 if city residents are allowed to have chickens on their property.

In March, city commissioners referred a recommendation to Sturgis Planning Commission for development of an “urban chicken” ordinance. Since then, the planning board has assessed input from community members and structured a framework for such an ordinance.

Although the planning board did not recommend allowing chickens within the city limits, it deferred to city commissioners for how to proceed, including the possibility of putting the matter to a public vote.

At its July 26 meeting, Sturgis City Commission members agreed to begin the process of placing it on the August 2024 ballot.

Prior to the board’s decision, William Prichard, community development director, outlined details of the planning commission’s ordinance suggestions. He summarized details such as license fees, enclosure requirements and how many chickens would be allowed at a residence.

Vice mayor Aaron Miller said the chicken has been a galvanizing topi for the community, and he supports the avenue of a vote.

“From what I’ve heard from (residents), they seem to be fully for it fully against it,” Miller said. “I think it would be wise to put it on the ballot. I say we take the temperature of the community. That’s my two cents.”

City commission members expressed disparate views about the concept of chicken-keeping and residents’ motivation to do so, but agreed the prudent approach is to have city staff create a draft for a ballot measure, then review, revise as necessary, and formalize it. Some revisions for zoning could be necessary during the process, officials said.

City clerk Ken Rhodes suggested choosing the August ’24 election for the proposal, due to budget. Placing the measure as part of November’s election would cost several thousand dollars of additional expense, since it requires an addendum to the main ballot. Doing it as part of the 2024 primary election could add about $1,000. August 2024’s ballot should require no extra funds, Rhodes said.

The proposal to allow chickens in Sturgis has recurred several times since 2011. In 2021, there was some support among commissioners, but ultimately it was shelved after a board vote.