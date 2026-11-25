By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A message threatening to immediately shut off your natural gas service may be designed to get you to act before you think.

Michigan Gas Utilities is urging customers to pause.

Both the City of Plainwell and the City of Otsego shared the utility’s scam warning on their Facebook pages, highlighting tactics criminals may use to pressure customers into sending money or sharing personal information.

“Scammers want you to panic. We want you to pause,” the MGU message reads.

Warning signs include threats of immediate disconnection, demands for immediate payment or unusual payment methods, and links asking customers to provide personal information.

Scammers may also impersonate MGU through caller ID, text messages or email.

The utility advises anyone receiving a suspicious call or message not to respond, click links or send money.

Instead, customers should contact MGU directly at 800-401-6402 to verify the situation.